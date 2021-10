Happy anniversary to the Biebers. It's been a year since Hailey Bieber, who seems to be going by her full name, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber these days, and her beau Justin Bieber made things official. While the duo had gotten married in a civil ceremony in New York City, they waited to have a lavish religious ceremony that made headlines (good and bad) in 2019. Today, Hailey shared new photos from the big day to commemorate her wedding anniversary, including an Off-White crossed-arrows logo on her gown, a dramatic full look at her veil and, naturally, a photo of her and Justin getting down on their big day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO