Reducing The Number of Road Traffic Accidents in Brazil

Despite a drop in the volume of traffic on the roads, there were at least 5,300 fatal road accidents in Brazil last year. Over 90 of the deaths occurred solely over the period of Carnival festivities, one of the world’s largest and most popular parties, during which time there were also more than 12,000 accidents on the country’s highways. Figures like these have led to Brazil having the fourth highest road fatality rate in the world. With a new road safety plan and greater investment in road infrastructure, it is hoped that the number of road traffic accidents, and the often devastating injuries that they can cause, will be drastically reduced.