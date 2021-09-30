2023 Kansas Uncommitted Spotlights: Corner Infielders

Prep Baseball Report Kansas finishes up the uncommitted spotlights with this edition on some of the top uncommitted corner infielders in the State. This list is full of guys with projectable builds and power potential that should remain on the corners in the future. We take a look at their past couple of months of work as well as their most recent player analysis and PBR videos. You can click on each player's picture to head to their personal profile for more information and data.