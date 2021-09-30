CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karen Dalton: We Hardly Knew Ya

By Robert Ham
Spin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the artists that grew out of the fertile Greenwich Village folk scene of the ’60s, Karen Dalton has somehow remained in the shadows of firmly established stars like Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Pete Seeger. It’s not for a lack of effort on the part of Dalton’s friends and fans.

The Guardian

‘She went her own way’: the tragic and unusual life of folk singer Karen Dalton

The outlines of the life led by singer Karen Dalton tell a heartbreaking tale. It was one scarred by consistent poverty, intermittent homelessness, bouts of depression and escalating alcohol and drug addiction, culminating in her death from Aids at 55. Yet, to Robert Yapkowitz, who co-directed a new documentary with Richard Peete titled Karen Dalton: In My Own Time, “there’s an inspirational element to her story. Karen was an artist who didn’t compromise. She made music that she was proud of with the people she loved. And that was the focus of her life.”
Spin

Listen to Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp’s Wise Words on ‘Wasted Days’

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have joined forces for the first time in their decorated careers on “Wasted Days.”. The new video, directed and produced by Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimmy, was filmed in the Boss’ home state of New Jersey earlier in September. It is also the first single off Mellencamp’s upcoming record slated for release in 2022.
shorefire.com

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time Opens In Theaters Today, Including NYC's Film Forum & More

New Clip From the Acclaimed Documentary Features Nick Cave Discussing The Folk Legend's Perfect Song: WATCH. "An Elemental Musical Force...An Excellent Documentary" - New York Times, Critic's Pick. Today, Karen Dalton: In My Own Time opens in theaters via Greenwich Entertainment, to acclaim from The New York Times, Washington Post,...
theplaylist.net

‘Karen Dalton: In My Own Time’ Is A Profound Work Of Archival Recovery [Review]

Grappling with questions about “folk authenticity” and the relationship between artistry and commercial success, Richard Peete and Robert Yapkowitz’s excellent new documentary, “Karen Dalton: In My Own Time,” excavates and reclaims Dalton’s narrative, shedding light on the ’60s folk singer life, and contextualizing her against the likes of Bob Dylan and Tim Hardin. Foregrounding her personal relationships— with band members and a string of boyfriends — “In My Own Time,” named after her second album, retraces Dalton’s life through a mix of archival footage, interviews, and diary entries read by singer/songwriter Angel Olson. While not the most famous musician to emerge from the Greenwich Village scene, Dalton’s bluesy voice, and complex rearrangements of pre-existing songs, created a cult following, only for her life to be cut short by an intense drug addiction that led to her death in the early ’90s.
