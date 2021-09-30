Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Market Growth Scenario 2026 | ICTCM House, ACTCM & Dublin Chinese Medicine Clinic

Over the years, scientists and researchers have been studying nature to develop products inspired from the biological origin. Biomimetic is also known by alternate names such as bio mimicry and bio-inspired, amongst others. It has already scaled up innovation across a wide range of industries and many of the products used in day-to-day life are developed by taking inspiration from nature. The implementation of biomimetic across industries has led to sustainable development, increased profits and decreased cost of production. Therefore, researchers are trying to incorporate the same approach in the advanced robotics industry, which is leading to the creation of non-medical biomimetic robots.

