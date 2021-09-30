2023 Oklahoma Uncommitted Spotlights: Catchers

The state of Indiana just keeps, sneakily, churning out power-arms, and West flashed the potential to be another one with his preseason winter bullpen for the PBR Indiana crew. At 6-foot-5, 205-pounds, there is some present lean strength throughout an athletic frame that shows signs of adding even more in the future. Getting the most out of his height, West creates a steeper plane with a higher slot, and drives a fastball that is now up to 92 mph, to the bottom of the zone with some ride/run that is heavy at times. Most impressive about the big right-hander is his ability to replicate his fluid, compact delivery with advanced movement patterns. The breaking ball is thrown at a firmer 75-77 with depth and multi-tier break, and shows signs of blossoming into a weapon especially given the higher release point. A faded, 71-74 changeup is still developing, somewhat, but gives West a legit shot at three pitches in continuing as a starter at the next level. With a free, continuous arm stroke that plays quick with extension out front, and the athleticism to repeat a clean delivery, expect college coaches to circle West as a player to see immediately this summer.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO