Omaha Westside's Dalton Bargo on his commitment to Missiouri

 6 days ago

Following a stellar showing at the Midwest Premier Super17 in Kansas City, offers began to roll in for senior catcher Dalton Bargo. Bargo slugged two long balls and knocked in 11 runs while hitting an astounding .700 at the plate. He guided the Nebraska Prospects to a championship at Creekside and got the eye of one SEC school.

