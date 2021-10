HELENA – Throughout the week of Oct. 12-16, the Helena Public Library will be holding a teen reading week called “TeenTober.”. TeenTober is described on the City of Helena webpage as “a new, nationwide celebration hosted by libraries every October and aims to celebrate teens, promote year-round teen services and the innovative ways teen services helps teens learn new skills, and fuel their passions in and outside the library.”

