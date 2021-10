MitiS delivered serene sounds earlier this year on his sophomore album Lost and has now beefed it up with a bonus track and remixes!. If there’s one thing that MitiS has succeeded in over the past few years, it’s creating emotion-fueled soundscapes for his fans to explore. His 2018 album ‘Til the End was dripping with sublime tunes and he followed that up with even more impressive releases including Lost, which dropped back in April on Ophelia Records. The sophomore album from MitiS quickly won over the hearts of many of his faithful followers and saw him gain even more momentum as everyone soaked in his sounds, and now he’s delivered a deluxe version of the release as well.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO