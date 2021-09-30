CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
#48, 4 games to go… could Salvy hit 50?

The elephant in the room though, Salvy also suffered an ankle sprain.  DH or behind the plate, could he get 50 in 2021?  Either way, Salvy watch continues on a Thursday Sports Daily.

Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pass on crazy shortstop market in favor of star prospect

Despite giving Gleyber Torres plenty of opportunities to lock down the shortstop position, the New York Yankees have finally come to the conclusion that he can no longer be their long-term option. Torres, who started out as a second baseman and transitioned to shortstop, has struggled mightily this year, posting a .962 fielding percentage. With a league average .982 percentage at SS, the 24-year-old infielder will head back to second base, shifting DJ LeMahieu to third base and Gio Urshela to SS.
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Salvy on sweeping doubleheader: 'That was amazing'

Salvador Perez on the Royals' sweep of the doubleheader in Cleveland: "That was amazing. Great night for us tonight. We need to continue to do the same thing and come back tomorrow and win another game."
MLB
ksal.com

Salvy passes Bench for HRs, lifts KC in G1

CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez has hit a lot of home runs this season, but perhaps none bigger than the one he drove into the left-field bleachers on Monday at Progressive Field. Because this trip around the bases was a historic one. Perez hit his 46th home run of the season...
MLB
kshb.com

Royals sweep doubleheader in Cleveland behind Salvy's 46th

CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench's record for most by a catcher in a season to highlight the opener, then the Kansas City Royals completed a doubleheader sweep by beating the Cleveland Indians 4-2. Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of a 7-2 win, topping Bench's total from 1970 for the highest total by a player who spent at least 75% of his team's games at catcher.
MLB
KFH Sports Radio

Salvy hits #46, setting an MLB record for catchers

#46 last night gives Salvador Perez the record for most home runs by a catcher in a season, eclipsing Johnny Bench.  Bruce and Coach Paul Savage with continue the Salvy watch, sparking a conversation about sports records.  What is your favorite?
MLB
Baseball
Daily News-Record

Eagles Eager To Get Run Game Going

BRIDGEWATER — Through the first three weeks of the season, Bridgewater College has excelled in several aspects of the game. But as the Eagles come off their first loss, a 31-13 setback Saturday against Randolph-Macon, they are looking for a way to get the running game going. The Eagles (2-1,...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
MLB

Curtain call for Salvy's MLB-leading 47th HR

KANSAS CITY -- Salvador Perez's 47th home run of the season traveled 429 feet, landing -- perhaps fittingly -- in front of the Royals Hall of Fame in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. It proved to be a crucial run in the Royals’...
MLB
WIBW

Royals’ Salvie makes his way into Baseball Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Royals’ Salvador Perez etched his name into history Monday, becoming the single-season leader in home runs among catchers. He batted his 46th home run against the Cleveland Indians. Now, his jersey and mask from that game are heading to Cooperstown to take their place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
MLB
So Md News.com

CHASM crowns 2021 champion

One year after they coasted through the Charles & St. Mary’s County Baseball league regular season only to get upended in the championship series by Western Charles, the Pomfret Pirates attained their first CHASM title on Sunday afternoon by completing some unfinished business from a season ago. Pomfret (19-3) escaped...
INDIAN HEAD, MD
The Good Phight

In 2021, Realmuto has been Salvy Perez, but with good defense

Salvador Perez is having an historic season. He now has 46 home runs, a new single season record for catchers. The record had stood for 51 years, since a 22-year-old Johnny Bench hit 45 in 1970. Meanwhile, J.T. Realmuto is in the first season of a five-year, $115.5 million contract,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Salvy inches closer to history as Royals win 10-5

He did it AGAIN. On a night where Salvador Perez tied Jorge Soler’s single season record for home runs, the Royals bested the Cleveland Indians 10-5 in an offensive battle. It was Kansas City’s 73rd win of the season and 4,000th in team history. After Daniel Lynch allowed a run in the top of the first inning, the Royals rudely welcomed Cleveland starter Zach Plesac, who was 8-0 in his career against Kansas City. Perez, one day after smacking his 47th home run, rocked a three-run shot to dead center field — tying Soler’s record that was set back in 2019. Unfortunately, Perez was later removed from the game with a right ankle sprain, the club announced. Back on the mound, Lynch struggled to miss bats. The left-hander worked through three-plus innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Joel Payamps relieved him in the fourth, but Cleveland managed to tie the game in the fifth on a Yu Chang double. Greg Holland tossed two perfect innings of relief in the sixth and seventh.
MLB
kshb.com

Salvy ties the home run record, Royals win another

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez tied a Royals record with his 48th homer of the season before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Kansas City went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5. Perez leads the majors in home runs and RBIs with 121. He homered on the first pitch he saw from Zach Plesac and struck out in the second inning before being replaced in the third by Cam Gallagher.
MLB
MLB

48! 'Incredible' Salvy hits record-tying homer

KANSAS CITY -- The joy that swelled throughout Kauffman Stadium when Salvador Perez hit his 48th home run of the season on Wednesday night, tying the Royals’ single-season home run record, quickly turned into worry and concern when the veteran catcher exited the game two innings later with a right ankle sprain.
MLB
kmaland.com

MLB (9/29): Salvy hits 48th homer in win, Cards streak ends

(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez tied a Royals record while the Cardinals finally lost in Wednesday's MLB action. Royals (73-85): The Royals plated five runs in the first two innings in a 10-5 win over the Indians. Three of those early-inning runs came off a home run from Perez -- his 48th of the season. Perez's homer tied the franchise record, previously set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Hunter Dozier had two RBI and tripled while Michael A. Taylor, Hanser Alberto, Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez each doubled. Greg Holland earned the win.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Congressional Baseball Game Highlight Going Viral

It’s the most important week of the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season, as teams are playing their final games, hoping to solidify a postseason spot (or, if you’re bad, high draft pick). Major League Baseball isn’t the only version of the sport drawing attention on social media on Wednesday...
NFL
