After tonight’s three-hour crossover event, Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 4 looks to bring forward a different struggle for Olivia Benson. In the premiere, we saw that there was a change of leadership above Mariska Hargitay’s character, with McGrath overseeing the operation now. This person different from other people who have taken the role over time — they doesn’t like being questioned, and it already feels as though they are wading into corruption. This is going to be extremely difficult for SVU to handle — you want to believe that the higher-ups are on your side when you’re trying to take a stand for victims. When you think about the circumstances at the situation, this could be one of Benson’s most challenging seasons to date.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO