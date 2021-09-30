CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Coldplay and BTS’ music video for ‘My Universe’ has arrived on Earth

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

Coming together for their brand new single, “My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS just dropped an out-of-this-world music video that goes along with the track.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Coldplay perform new BTS collaboration ‘My Universe’ live

Coldplay headlined the New York leg of Global Citizen Live over the weekend, where they performed their new collaboration with BTS, ‘My Universe’. While BTS were not physically at the concert, the group were featured as holographs on a backdrop while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sung in both English and Korean. During the rap section, Martin paused to look up at a pre-recorded performance from BTS.
MUSIC
Y105

BTS and Coldplay Release Euphoric Collaboration Track ‘My Universe’

Calling all ARMY and Coldplayers, it's finally here. It all started back in April when Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin sparked conversation across the internet when a fan, who happens to be an Incheon Airport staff member in South Korea went viral and rumors of him meeting with BTS arose. Fast...
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

BTS & Coldplay detail more information surrounding release of “My Universe”

BTS and Coldplay want to make sure fans are prepared for what’s coming at them in the next few days. The two groups’ joint single, “My Universe,” sung in both English and Korean, will be released Friday at midnight, along with a lyric video. Then, on Sunday, September 26, at 8 a.m. ET, a documentary called Inside My Universe will premiere.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

BTS X Coldplay: Band Reveals 'My Universe' Lyric + Audio Teaser

Coldplay recently published the My Universe lyric and audio teaser, their collaborative song with BTS!. Keep on reading to check it out. Coldplay x BTS Reveal My Universe Lyric and Audio Teaser. On September 22, Coldplay posted on their official Twitter account a lyric and audio teaser of their upcoming...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Martin
GoldDerby

BTS and Coldplay cross the galaxy in ‘My Universe’ video, but how come Planet Chromatica didn’t get an invite?

British rockers Coldplay and Korean pop band BTS crossed the globe for their collaboration “My Universe,” which was released as a single on September 24. The official music video dropped less than a week later on September 30. And apparently the world was not enough because the sci-fi visual goes intergalactic. Watch it above. SEEBest BTS songs, ranked: Counting down their 20 greatest hits from ‘No More Dream’ to ‘Butter’ “My Universe” was directed by Dave Meyers, whose long long list of music video credits includes other eye-popping clips like Missy Elliott‘s “Lose Control” (for which he won a Grammy), Kendrick Lamar‘s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#World Music#Earth#Universe#K Bops
HollywoodLife

Amal Clooney Stuns In Cutout Dress As She Cozies Up To A Handsome George On The Red Carpet — Photo

The Clooneys were a gorgeous couple while posing for photographers at the red carpet premiere of George’s new directorial movie, ‘The Tender Bar.’. We can always count on George and Amal Clooney to bring their best fashion looks for a Hollywood event. The superstar couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 3) looking absolutely gorgeous at the red carpet premiere of George’s new film, The Tender Bar. The 60-year-old famed actor and director was so handsome in a gray suit, black button up and black shoes, while Amal, 43, stunned in black and white cutout dress and crystal earrings and heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Epic Pic with Guns N’ Roses Is Definition of Cool

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Wolf Van Halen posted an epic photo of himself performing alongside Guns N’ Roses last night. Eddie Van Halen’s son is on his first major tour with his band Mammoth WVH. Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses handpicked Van Halen and his band to open up for them on their nationwide tour, which began earlier this summer. Mammoth WVH is Van Halen’s first solo project that came out in June to critical acclaim. In fact, Wolfgang wrote every song and played every instrument on the album that shot up the Billboard rock charts upon its release.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

36K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy