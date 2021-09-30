Ravens-Broncos Predictions Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Even though the Broncos are slightly favored, the Ravens are the popular pick for their Week 4 matchup.

Here's a breakdown:

Analysis: "The Broncos have beaten three teams that are a combined 0-9. The Ravens have played three hard-fought games and are battle-tested. It's also Baltimore's third road game in four weeks, This game will be tight and could ultimately come down to a critical turnover. Both teams are dealing with multiple injuries. Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, cornerback Ronald Darby, and linebackers Bradley Chubb and Josey Jewell are on IR. Guards Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner are also injured and their status is uncertain."

The Pick: Ravens 28, Broncos 24

Analysis: "Their undefeated record has come against winless opponents, so the Broncos (3-0) will try to get a statement win over the Ravens (2-1), who last week struggled before closing out the Lions. Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be without receiver K.J. Hamler, the Broncos’ No. 3 receiver, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in another big loss to the receiving corps after Jerry Jeudy was placed on injury reserve earlier in the season. After an overtime loss to open the season, the Ravens have closed out thrilling victories at home and on the road. They should be able to ride that momentum to give Denver its first loss."

The Pick: Ravens +1

Analysis: "The Broncos look like a legit playoff contender, with a strong roster, a great defense, a good running game and Teddy Bridgewater playing the best football maybe of his career. But -- and this is a big but -- all of these platitudes are borne out of Denver slapping around the Jets, Giants and Jags. That's maybe the three worst teams in football. Baltimore is not a bad team and should be able to run on a Broncos front seven dealing with a bunch of injuries. The defensive injuries for Denver are so bad (DL, LB) against this Ravens offense. It could be a big breakout day for Mark Andrews via Lamar Jackson."

The Pick: Ravens 28, Broncos 24

Analysis: Louisville fans will love this QB matchup. The Broncos are unbeaten, and Teddy Bridgewater is playing mistake-free football. He has the third-highest QBR in the NFL, and Denver can prove it belongs with the contenders with a victory against Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore. The Ravens find a way to win another close game.

The Pick: Ravens 29, Broncos 26

Staff Picks (ATS):

- Brian Giuffra: Ravens

- Taylor McKillop: Ravens

- David Kaestle: Broncos

- Isaiah De Los Santos: Broncos

- Jason Schandl: Broncos

- Max Staley: Ravens

Analysis: "The Broncos are 3-0 for the first time since 2016, but the wins have come over the league’s horror shows (the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, who have combined to win exactly zero games). The Ravens represent a significant step up in competition, and Denver enters with an increasingly concerning injury list. Its receiving corps took another hit when KJ Hamler (14.8 yards per catch through three games) suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the Jets on Sunday. He joins fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve, and the injuries don’t stop there: linebackers Josey Jewell and Bradley Chubb and cornerback Ronald Darby, all starters, still are out, while starting guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow both left Sunday’s game with injuries that could keep them on the sideline against Baltimore. The Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Lions will be remembered for Justin Tucker’s game-winning, NFL-record, 66-yard doink of a field goal, but the two-point margin of victory was a little deceiving: Baltimore outgained Detroit by a massive two yards per play and scored on five of its final seven possessions. I think Baltimore wins this outright and will take them on the money line as an even-money underdog.

The Pick: Baltimore Ravens money line +100

Analysis: "Honestly, I wouldn’t mind being proven wrong with this one. While the Baltimore Ravens have shown some serious potential through the first three weeks, the Denver Broncos are undefeated and looking like a team worth taking seriously. The problem is that the combined record of the teams they’ve beaten is 0-9. All of Denver’s opponents are among the worst teams in the league right now. The Ravens pose much more of a threat, having far more talent than any of the three teams Denver has faced so far in 2021. Ultimately, I think it comes down to Lamar Jackson, who has been nothing short of a hero so far this season. He’s kept the Ravens in games while they’ve dealt with injuries in the running game and is giving up glimpses of what made him an MVP. As good as the Denver defense is, does it have enough to contain Jackson and keep him from earning Baltimore its third-straight victory? I’m not sure. I’m also not sure if Teddy Bridgewater is going to have the same type of success against a stout Baltimore defense. I guess we’ll find out this upcoming weekend, but at this moment my vote is for the Ravens to get the win in Week 4."

The Pick: Ravens win 25-23