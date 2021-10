We’re almost a month into the 2021 season so which means it’s probably a good time to test the waters once again with another confidence poll. Following the win over the Chiefs inside of their own stadium (this still warms my heart to read), it’s no surprise that the fan base is feeling pretty good right now. In the poll below, let us know exactly how you’re feeling now that the Chargers are 2-1 with a Monday night matchup against the 3-0 Raiders on tap for this week.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO