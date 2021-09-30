Surprising No. 8 Hogs to challenge No. 2 Georgia's defense

No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0), Saturday at noon EDT (ESPN). Line: Georgia by 18 1/2, according to . Series record: Georgia 11-4. Arkansas is looking for its first 5-0 start since 1998. Georgia can bolster its ranking with a second win over a top-10 team. The Bulldogs will try to improve to 4-0 in home games against top-10 teams under coach Kirby Smart. Arkansas will be looking for its third win over a top-15 team. Each team is trying to extend its unbeaten start in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia's defense, which leads the nation with 5.8 points and 181.8 yards allowed per game, will be tested by a Razorbacks offense averaging 35.8 points.