Lehigh County man dies from injuries in Route 33 crash

A Lowhill Township man died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Monroe County three days earlier.

Christopher Snyder, 49, of Lowhill Township, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest from multiple blunt force trauma, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said in ruling the death an accident.

Snyder was southbound on Route 33 near Stroudsburg on Sunday when his car went off the road and hit a tree, the office said. He was the only person in the vehicle.