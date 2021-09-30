CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Lehigh County man dies from injuries in Route 33 crash

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

A Lowhill Township man died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Monroe County three days earlier.

Christopher Snyder, 49, of Lowhill Township, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest from multiple blunt force trauma, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said in ruling the death an accident.

Snyder was southbound on Route 33 near Stroudsburg on Sunday when his car went off the road and hit a tree, the office said. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Related
The Morning Call

Driver in custody after deliberately crashing into district court building’s front entrance in Bethlehem, police say

No one was hurt when a driver deliberately crashed a vehicle through a district court building’s front entrance Monday afternoon in Bethlehem. A minivan crashed shortly after 2:30 p.m. through the East Broad Street front entrance of District Judge Roy Manwaring’s office building at East Broad and Maple streets, Lt. Tim Cooper, Bethlehem police spokesperson, said in an email. “Initial ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley man charged with killing 3 co-workers in Florida was out on bail for domestic violence charges: ‘It’s a damn shame because we had him and he got out’

A Lehigh Valley man was out on bail for domestic violence charges in Nazareth when he was charged with killing three of his co-workers over the weekend in Florida. “We were ready to go to trial,” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said. “Then obviously this all happened. And you know, it’s just a damn shame. It’s a damn shame because we had him and he got out.” Shaun Runyon, ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Morning Call

Following near-fatal car crash, Catasauqua grad finding her ‘purpose’ with new South Whitehall cycling studio

Following a near-fatal car accident a couple of years ago, a Catasauqua native is pursuing her passion for cycling full-time and bringing a piece of her time spent in western Pennsylvania back to the Lehigh Valley. Emma Lacey, a 2008 graduate of Catasauqua High School, moved to Pittsburgh in 2017 to work as a sales representative for a material distribution company in the oil and gas industry. ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

