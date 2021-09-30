How To Prepare Your Garden for the Winter

Even if you're a little bummed that summer is ending, it's equally exciting to know that all things fall are right around the corner. The season for Halloween, pumpkin-picking, and Thanksgiving dinner is near and all that stands between you and the new season is a few weeks of very unpredictable weather where you're not sure if you really need a sweater or not. And while it's true that fall might not be every single person's favorite season, it's still pretty difficult to dislike Halloween candy or fall decorations for most people.

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 DAYS AGO