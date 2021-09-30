Pistol Annies Set to Celebrate ‘Hell of a Holiday’ With New Christmas Album
Pistol Annies are back, and they're getting in the holiday spirit with an upcoming Christmas album. The trio consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley turned to social media on Thursday morning (Sept. 30) to share the cover and tracklisting for Hell of a Holiday, which will feature a mix of new original songs along with classic covers including "If We Make It Through December" and "Auld Lang Syne."minnesotasnewcountry.com
