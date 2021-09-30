CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pistol Annies Set to Celebrate ‘Hell of a Holiday’ With New Christmas Album

By Sterling Whitaker
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pistol Annies are back, and they're getting in the holiday spirit with an upcoming Christmas album. The trio consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley turned to social media on Thursday morning (Sept. 30) to share the cover and tracklisting for Hell of a Holiday, which will feature a mix of new original songs along with classic covers including "If We Make It Through December" and "Auld Lang Syne."

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire stuns in sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Reba McEntire rocked a gorgeous green sparkling gown to celebrate some special news with her fans on Tuesday. The country superstar looked sensational in her low-cut frock, which featured cut-outs on the shoulders and fringing throughout. Reba was in a jovial mood as she finally shared a release date for her holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.
CELEBRITIES
Red Tricycle

Celebrate Christmas in October with 41 New Movies from the Hallmark Channel

It’s almost time for the most wonderful time of the year, if you’re a Hallmark movie lover. Unlikely new romances between small-town woodsmen and high-powered executives are almost here, courtesy of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas programming!. Starting October 22, you can watch all-new movies every Friday,...
MOVIES
KLAW 101

Welcome to the Holiday Season! New Hallmark Christmas Movies Start Next Month!

Anyone that knows me well, knows that I am the original Jeri Christmas! I love everything about Christmas, the lights, the sounds, the music, the gift-giving, and ESPECIALLY, the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas! Yes, every movie is a love story. And yes, every movie ends exactly the way you expect it to. And yes, there are improbable themes, but I totally LOVE them. They are my 90-minute escape from the hassles of everyday life in Lawton America.
LAWTON, OK
audacy.com

Kelly Clarkson drops new holiday single 'Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)'

It’s never too early to celebrate the holiday season as Kelly Clarkson made sure Christmas came early this year. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new exclusive stations curated for fans, by fans. Clarkson is celebrating the announcement of her ninth studio album When...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Jesus
Person
Angaleena Presley
Person
Ashley Monroe
Punknews.org

Brian Fallon to release Christmas album

Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem is going to release a Christmas album. It's called Night Divine and it is out November 5. The record appears to be self-released. You can see his statement below and check out he track “Virgin Mary Had One Son.”
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

Kelly Clarkson Details Second Christmas Album, Shares New Song

Superstar singer and TV personality Kelly Clarkson is getting in the holiday spirit, sharing the details of a brand new Christmastime album. Titled When Christmas Comes Around and set for release on October 15, the project will mark her second holiday album, packed with new recordings and a few surprises.
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Brett Young Delivers New Album Capturing The Holiday Spirit on October 22

BRETT YOUNG & FRIENDS SING THE CHRISTMAS CLASSICS Features All-Star Collaborations with Colbie Caillat, Sam Fischer, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker,. “CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends” to Air Later This Year. NASHVILLE, TN – Multi-PLATINUM entertainer Brett Young brightens the holiday season, unwrapping his first-ever Christmas album — Brett...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#Christmas Album#Hell#Christmas Time#Interstate Gospel
thatgrapejuice.net

Kelly Clarkson Taps Ariana Grande & More for Second Holiday Album ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ [Full Tracklist]

Tis the season…for the announcements of holiday albums!. Among the year’s most anticipated is Kelly Clarkson‘s ‘When Christmas Comes Around…’ – the follow-up to her Platinum-selling, 2013 holiday effort, ‘Wrapped In Red.’. Like ‘Red’ before it, ‘Around’ sees Clarkson take center stage as she puts her soaring spin on yuletide...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pistol Annies – “Snow Globe”

Pistol Annies — the country music trio featuring Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley — have announced their first Christmas album, Hell Of A Holiday, which will be out in the seasonally appropriate month of October. It’ll be their first full-length since 2018’s Interstate Gospel, which we named an Album Of The Week. Today, Pistol Annies have shared Hell Of A Holiday‘s first single, “Snow Globe.” Listen below.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Carrie Underwood Is Already in the Holiday Spirit Dropping New Christmas Song ‘Favorite Time of Year’

Bring on the jammies, eggnog, and tinsel! Okay, so we haven’t actually celebrated Thanksgiving yet… or even Halloween… but if superstar Carrie Underwood declares it’s officially the start of the holidays, who are we to argue? What’s that saying again? If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em? That seems like pretty good advice here. We’ve got your first look at the new “Favorite Time of Year” right below.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Breakfast Club

Anthony Hamilton Celebrates Life In New Album 'Love Is The New Black'

With his first album in 5 years, the soul crooner has returned to celebrate all things life, love and beautiful people. Hamilton called on a few of his legendary friends to join him on his 10th studio album, Love Is The New Black, including Jennifer Hudson, who's featured on with a soulful duet with the North Carolina singer entitled "Superstar". Rick Ross, Lil Jon and famed produced 9th Wonder also makes an appearance on the highly anticipated album.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Norah Jones Announces Her First-Ever Holiday Album, ‘I Dream Of Christmas’

Norah Jones has announced the release of her first-ever holiday album, I Dream Of Christmas, which will arrive this October. The nine-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist has recorded a collection of covers of seasonal classics alongside her own original Christmas-themed songs. The covers featured on the album include “White Christmas”, “Winter Wonderland,” and “Run Rudolph Run.”
MUSIC
interlochenpublicradio.org

The Accidentals celebrate 10 years with a new album

This month, The Accidentals celebrate 10 years as a band. To celebrate, they’re dropping a brand new album called Vessel. The release culminates with two shows at the City Opera House in Traverse City Thursday and Friday night (Sep 29-30). The band received several offers from music labels to release...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy