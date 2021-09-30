Pistol Annies Set to Celebrate ‘Hell of a Holiday’ With New Christmas Album

Anyone that knows me well, knows that I am the original Jeri Christmas! I love everything about Christmas, the lights, the sounds, the music, the gift-giving, and ESPECIALLY, the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas! Yes, every movie is a love story. And yes, every movie ends exactly the way you expect it to. And yes, there are improbable themes, but I totally LOVE them. They are my 90-minute escape from the hassles of everyday life in Lawton America.

LAWTON, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO