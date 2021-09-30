Dexter Alum Competes in the Grueling World of Pro MTB Racing

2,500 Cyclists ‘Revel in the Woods’ At 38th Annual Chequamegon MTB Festival. CABLE, Wisconsin (September 18, 2021) — The 38th annual Chequamegon MTB Festival took place in the remote Wisconsin towns of Hayward and Cable Wisconsin this past weekend. The 2021 event featured $10,000 in prize purse winnings. The event’s signature distance features 40-miles of the famed Birkie Ski Trail, forest roads and winter snowmobile routes, but also includes the popular ‘Short & Fat’ 16-mile distance, and ‘Little Loggers’ route to inspire a future generation of off-road enthusiasts. In total and across all three event distances, 2,677 cyclists took part, with the oldest age 82 and the youngest just one year old; they hailed from 37 states and four countries.
