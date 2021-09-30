CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Dexter Alum Competes in the Grueling World of Pro MTB Racing

By Editor
thesuntimesnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Dexter’s own, Alexey Vermeulen, is following a rocky path less traveled in his career as a professional mountain bike racer. And while his road less traveled takes him all over the country, Alexey enjoys coming to what he considers some of the best biking in the country. At...

thesuntimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

More than 2,000 athletes competed in 2021 IRONMAN race

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia provided a stunning backdrop for the return of the 2021 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga triathlon presented by McKee A Family Bakery. Joe Skipper (GBR) took the men’s top honors with a finishing time of 7:46:19 while Skye Moench (USA) topped the women’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Durango Herald

Blevins wins World Cup race in Snowshoe

Before Sunday, the last time a U.S.A. male mountain biker won an elite UCI World Cup cross-country Olympic race was Tinker Juarez back in 1994. Christopher Blevins of Durango, however, changed that. Blevins took the crown in the season finale Sunday at Snowshoe Mountain, West Virginia, winning the cross-country race by 9 seconds in 1 hour, 15 minutes and 14 seconds.
DURANGO, CO
nps.edu

NPS Students, Professor Compete in National Sailing Race Regatta

After only one sailing season of training together for the biggest national sailing race regatta of the year, a crew of both skilled and novice sailors from the Naval Postgraduate School competed against some of the most successful teams in their sailing class, the Shields racing keelboat. A team of...
MONTEREY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Wisconsin State
cyclingutah.com

Durango’s Cole Paton and Salt Lake City’s Melisa Rollins Win 38th Annual Chequamegon MTB Festival Race

2,500 Cyclists ‘Revel in the Woods’ At 38th Annual Chequamegon MTB Festival. CABLE, Wisconsin (September 18, 2021) — The 38th annual Chequamegon MTB Festival took place in the remote Wisconsin towns of Hayward and Cable Wisconsin this past weekend. The 2021 event featured $10,000 in prize purse winnings. The event’s signature distance features 40-miles of the famed Birkie Ski Trail, forest roads and winter snowmobile routes, but also includes the popular ‘Short & Fat’ 16-mile distance, and ‘Little Loggers’ route to inspire a future generation of off-road enthusiasts. In total and across all three event distances, 2,677 cyclists took part, with the oldest age 82 and the youngest just one year old; they hailed from 37 states and four countries.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Durango Herald

Paton wins Chequamegon MTB Festival

Over 2,600 cyclists from around the nation gathered in the towns of Hayward and Cable Wisconsin for the 38th annual Chequamegon MTB Festival, which featured $10,000 in prize winnings. A rider from Durango, however, scored a first-place finish in the event’s signature distance – 40-miles of the famed Birkie Ski...
DURANGO, CO
Autosport Online

Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden

After years of racing in stadiums around the world, ROC is returning to its off-road roots with a course on the frozen Baltic Sea at the Swedish resort of Pite Havsbad. Located near the arctic circle, the organisers have dubbed the ROC Sweden course as the event's "fastest and widest" track in history.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexey Vermeulen
virginiasports.com

Three Cavaliers Competing in ITF World Tennis Tour Qualifying Draw

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sophomores Iñaki Montes and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and senior Gianni Ross are all competing this week in qualifying for the Legacy Bank NWA Tennis Series tournament, an ITF World Tennis Tour 15k event in Fayetteville, Ark. Montes is the top seed in the qualifying tournament. He...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Republic

Tri-812 members compete in World Championships

Four members of the Tri-812 Triathlon Club competed in Saturday’s World Championship Ironman 70.3 in St. George, Utah. Malachi Henry finished 44th overall and seventh in men’s 30-34 division in 4 hours, 15 minutes, 52 seconds for the event, which includes a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run. Laura...
SPORTS
Gamespot

RX Racing 2021 Pro

Sign In to follow. Follow RX Racing 2021 Pro, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Colorado Trail
sdpb.org

Top 32 archers in the world ready to compete in Yankton

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. When the world thinks of archery, the world thinks of Yankton. The World Archery Championships concluded in Yankton on Sunday. The Archery World Cup takes place Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 30, at Riverside Park in Yankton with the top 32 archers in the world competing. This is the first time these events have been hosted in the United States and the first time both events have run consecutively in the same location.
YANKTON, SD
Cody Enterprise

Distance races see 77 compete

The 2021 Buffalo Bill Cody Races on Sept. 18 saw 77 participants make their way through Cody on a gorgeous early fall day. “Great weather, great turnout, really couldn’t ask for much more,” said race organizer Janie Schneider. Mitch Svaty of Powell won the half-marathon with a blazingly fast time...
CODY, WY
singletracks.com

Singletracks Best MTB Reads: September 2021

The Singletracks staff and contributors spend a lot of time every day, week, and month drafting up gear and bike reviews and informing readers with breaking news and press releases. All of us try to devote an equal amount of time diving into the culture of mountain biking, digging into news and trends on a deeper level, and connecting with the mountain bike organizations and advocates who make our rides possible.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
gamerevolution.com

New World: Are there different classes and races?

Most MMOs have players select a class and race before the game begins. So, players are eager to see what the options are in New World. After all, which race and class a user picks influences the entirety of their time with the game. However, New World does things a bit differently, and we’ll discuss the details below.
VIDEO GAMES
singletrackworld.com

Could Northamptonshire Be Your Next MTB Destination?

It hardly has a reputation for being a mountain bike destination, but the flatlands of Northamptonshire might just be about to deliver a dose of trail excitement. Proposals currently at planning permission stage seek to turn a former golf course into a mountain bike park – just like the hugely successful project in Leeds that’s created Leeds Urban Bike Park. For those frustrated mountain bikers in the area, this could be a real asset – no more shlepping to the Peak District for your weekend thrills. And of course, having trails on their doorstep might just attract a whole new cohort of riders. The immediate area contains almost no bridleways, and the wider area is sorely lacking in connected off road routes. This facility will be free to access and is designed to connect in to some of the cycling infrastructure in the area so that riders can ride to the park instead of driving there.
WORLD
tsnews.com

Top runners compete at Rim Rock races

Several local cross country teams were part of the Rim Rock Farm High School meet, hosted in Lawrence last Saturday. The teams competed in different 5K races, with each race having more than 100 competitors, and some with more than 200.In the crimson varsity boys 5K, the Eisenhower Tigers and Campus Colts both were in the top 10. The Tigers took sixth, and the Colts were ninth in a field of 30 teams.The Eisenhower girls finished 13th out of 21 teams. Ashtyn Koeppan was...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSLTV

Utah man competes in Ironman World Championship after ALS diagnosis

The race was held in St. George on Sept. 18. “You know, to experience this, and especially with this support group behind me, I hate to say this, but I can die happy, I really can,” Brown said just after he crossed the finish line. The misdiagnosis. Kyle Brown actually...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy