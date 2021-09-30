EPC has 40V GaN fets for low-voltage servers

Binder is adding to its 718 product series with new field-wireable, overmoulded M8 cable connectors, which are designed for installations in sensor and actuator applications. In addition to 3 and 4 pins, they are now also available in 5- and 6-pin versions. The company has announced they come with either PUR or PVC cables, up to 2m or 5m standard length, with customised lengths on request.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO