EPC has 40V GaN fets for low-voltage servers

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPC has introduced a 40V 1.6mΩ GaN fet for high power density applications including servers running from 48 – 54V. Called EPC2069, it is “designed for the secondary side of the LLC dc-dc converter from 40 – 60V to 12V, which is becoming common for the new 48V – 54V input servers required for high density computing applications such as artificial intelligence and gaming”, according to EPC CEO Alex Lidow. “This device offers both smaller size and reduced parasitics compared with previous-generation 40V GaN FETs.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gan#Power Electronics#Voltage#40v Gan Fets#The Llc Dc Dc#Typ#M#Electronics Weekly#Pwm
