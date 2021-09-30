Electrical Contractor Worker Struck and Killed by Work Truck
An electrical contractor worker was struck and killed by a work truck on Highway 27 near the Chattooga/Floyd County Line Wednesday afternoon. According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol, 29-year old Garrett Christian of Rockmart had walked onto the highway to block traffic in the outside southbound lane. Another employee was backing a flatbed truck onto the highway from the shoulder. The truck hit Christian, knocking him to the ground.www.weisradio.com
