Accidents

Electrical Contractor Worker Struck and Killed by Work Truck

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn electrical contractor worker was struck and killed by a work truck on Highway 27 near the Chattooga/Floyd County Line Wednesday afternoon. According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol, 29-year old Garrett Christian of Rockmart had walked onto the highway to block traffic in the outside southbound lane. Another employee was backing a flatbed truck onto the highway from the shoulder. The truck hit Christian, knocking him to the ground.

