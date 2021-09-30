CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Search continues for El Paso County woman missing since May 2018

By Keely Sugden
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3tQh_0cCx1kGC00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Jane Mudder has not been seen since 2018. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for leads in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said Mudder was last seen at 11 a.m. on May 5, 2018. She told her landlord she was going to Dallas and was picked up by a man at her home.

CBI uses a variety of tactics for missing persons cases
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4101qu_0cCx1kGC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIYKS_0cCx1kGC00
Jane Mudder, missing person. (Credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit has been investigating the disappearance since Mudder’s sister reported her missing on May 29, 2018.

Mudder, 59, is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 122 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and dream catcher tattoo on her right arm. She was 55 at the time she went missing.

Mudder’s sister hadn’t heard from Jane for a month when she contacted the EPCS.

Mudder has been seen on surveillance video twice. The first incident was May 3, 2018 in a bank in the 300 block of Highway 24. The second incident was May 4, 2018 in a store in the 9000 block of East Highway 24.

Mudder rented a room in the landlord’s home located in the 7000 block of West Highway 24, in El Paso County.

The El Paso County Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Tattoos#Dallas#Weather#Brown Hair#Kdvr#Cbi#Epcs
FOX31 Denver

Man shot and killed in north Aurora alleyway

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are trying to determine what led up to a deadly shooting in a north Aurora alleyway on Saturday night. At 9:18 p.m., the Aurora Police Department was called to the 1900 block of North Del Mar Parkway on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and located a 26-year-old man in the east alleyway of that location suffering from a gunshot wound.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tattoo
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

498
Followers
176
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy