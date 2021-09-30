CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of emergency

Daily Item
 4 days ago

To date, Alaska, Montana, Idaho and Hawaii have all instituted the Crisis Standards of Care protocol for the hospitals in their state. Other states, such as Arizona, have had the protocol in place for a while — and many more are weighing this drastic option. This allows hospitals to make triage decisions about who will get care and resources, and who will not, when there are too many patients and not enough resources.

www.dailyitem.com

buckrail.com

City of Driggs declares state of emergency due to hospital crisis

DRIGGS, Idaho — Today, Mayor Hyrum Johnson of Driggs issued a Public Health Emergency Order requiring masks to be worn indoors in all publicly accessible places. The order went into effect at 12 a.m Monday, Sept. 20, and applies to all businesses, government agencies, schools, churches, and any other indoor location within the City which is publicly accessible.
DRIGGS, ID
The Newberg Graphic

Commission declares state of emergency to buck vaccine mandate

Majority of county commissioners say mandates will unduly impact public safety, schools and health care workersMandates by Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority that health care workers, school employees, state employees and others show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a documented exception by Oct. 18 to continue working, has some counties and municipalities pushing back. On Sept. 16 Yamhill County joined that growing list. The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to declare a state of emergency "due to the immediately foreseeable lack of adequate resources to deliver basic health, safety and emergency services." The commissioners...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: It’s time to reconsider state of emergency declarations for sustained crises

Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center discusses a study by the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law. Sometimes when you see a study you cry tears of joy. This is one of those times. The O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law is taking a close look at the extended use of emergency powers across the world, even as the COVID pandemic moves into an endemic phase. Their experts are recommending reforms to emergency powers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCAX

Advocates urge state to extend emergency hotel housing for homeless

A new name could be on the way for parts of the Vermont State College System. Governor calls for 30-day pause to motel voucher program deadline. A reprieve for homeless Vermonters. They can stay another month in hotels and motels as advocates scramble to find housing before the winter. Could...
VERMONT STATE
WTVF

MorningLine: COVID-19, Mask Mandates & State of Emergency Rooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —As we continue dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, many are calling for an indoor mask mandate in Nashville. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency physician, to talk about why she thinks a mask mandate could help in fighting covid. We also talk about vaccine safety and how emergency rooms are dealing with the increase of patients in the last few months. Be sure to watch.
NASHVILLE, TN
audacy.com

The Latest: Japan fully lifts virus state of emergency

TOKYO — Tokyo’s train stations were packed with commuters Friday as Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months. Emergency measures had been in place for more than half of the country, including Tokyo. Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga thanked the people for their patience and cooperation. Cases are declining, but he asked them to stick to their basic anti-virus measures.
TRAFFIC
850wftl.com

Japan to end coronavirus state of emergency this week

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says the government plans to end it’s coronavirus state of emergency this week. The announcement was made on Tuesday, stating that they will begin easing restrictions on Thursday “in order to resume daily lives despite the presence of the virus.”. The government also stated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionnewsnow.com

Newsom declares state of emergency in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Shasta County to help with the response to the Fawn Fire. Last week, the state acquired a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help provide resources to put out the Fawn Fire.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Daily Item

Number of new COVID cases statewide drops

Pennsylvania registered fewer new COVID-19 cases than the previous week for the second week in a row, according to the state’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. The State Department of Health reported 25,555 new COVID cases over the seven-day window that ended Friday. Last week, DOH officials recorded 25,791 new cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia governor says there’s “no chance” of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

Washington — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who has publically encouraged parents to vaccinate their children, said Sunday there’s “no chance” he will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students because he believes “mandates only divide us.” “I truly believe that the mandates only divide us and only divide us more. From the standpoint of mandates, I don’t believe […]
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The California region where Covid ‘just isn’t slowing down’

California has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the country. But within the state, the agricultural Central Valley and rural north remain overwhelmed. Resistance to vaccines and public health mandates, combined with the advance of the Delta variant, have triggered an explosion of cases that are pushing already strained public health systems to the brink. In some counties, the case rate per 100,000 people is three or more times that of the state.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases & 4 Deaths Reported Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,092 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .02% to 4.1%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE

