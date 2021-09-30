CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact developer responds to fan frustrations following review bombing

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo says it's "been paying close attention" to the recent backlash surrounding the game's anniversary event, with "more celebrations" planned. In a statement issued to GamesRadar, miHoYo said "we've been paying close attention to various feedback regarding Genshin Impact's first anniversary. We've already come up with more celebrations including the upcoming Genshin Impact online concert and thank-you gifts to express our gratitude for players' support all the way along.

PC Gamer

