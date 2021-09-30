Genshin Impact developer responds to fan frustrations following review bombing

Genshin Impact is a game filled with not only challenges but also quests and sub-quests, all sure to help enrich the Traveler’s journey through the world of Teyvat, as well as help them unravel many of its mysteries and treasures. With that said, we will now guide you through one of the game’s trickiest side quests, Battle of Revenge.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO