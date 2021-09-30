CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California just changed single-family zoning laws. Is it the death of the suburbs?

By PHILIP MOLNAR
 4 days ago

A law recently signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom could potentially change what San Diego County has looked like for nearly a century. About half of all housing in San Diego is traditional, single-family homes but the governor’s action in mid-September could alter that. There are nearly 400,000 single-family lots in San Diego County that could be transformed into a property with up to four homes based on the law, according to University of California Berkeley research.

