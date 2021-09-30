Fall break fun at the library
The arrival of October signals a new round of activities and special events at the Boyle County Public Library. These programs provide numerous ways for patrons of all ages to get involved and experience all the library has to offer. This month the library is hosting fall break activities, take-home kits, programs on paleontology and paranormal activity, an outdoor movie night, and the Dinosaur Discovery exhibit. Here is a closer look at some of the library’s upcoming activities:amnews.com
