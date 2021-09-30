CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate Q&A: Can condo owners refuse to pay special assessment?

By GARY M. SINGER
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Q: Despite the struggling economy, our condo passed a significant special assessment to repair the roof. Many residents cannot afford to pay this. What would happen if a couple of dozen of us refused to pay? — Suzanne. A: When a community association, whether a condominium or homeowners association, does...

