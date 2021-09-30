Real estate Q&A: Can condo owners refuse to pay special assessment?

Ten years ago I decided to transition from real estate investor to real estate salesperson. When investing, I always sought win/win situations where I could acquire a property at a fair price and add value through improvements. I never strove to take advantage of uninformed sellers by stealing their equity to pad my checkbook. In my mind, if everyone couldn’t win, the deal wouldn’t work. Eventually, I was motivated to become an agent because I wanted to protect home sellers from the many agents and investors looking to exploit them. The broker who recruited me made a convincing case that I could use my experience and expertise to help people while earning a decent living for my young family. The real estate market in 2011 was still struggling from the mortgage meltdown of 2008. Regardless, I decided that protecting sellers from savvy opportunists was a noble and worthwhile endeavor so I immediately threw myself head-first into a profession that I admittedly didn’t respect or appreciate. My original goal to protect sellers hasn’t changed.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO