Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Recalls First Time Hearing Soundgarden

By Lauryn Schaffner
 4 days ago
Most people can remember the first time that they heard one of their favorite musicians because it's such a profound moment. Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell recalls the first time he heard Soundgarden, which he cites as one of his favorite bands. "We were probably just in the formative years...

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JERRY CANTRELL Says 'There Really Isn't A Difference' Between His Songwriting Approach For ALICE IN CHAINS And His Solo Albums

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell, who is promoting his upcoming solo album, "Brighten", was asked in a new interview with Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 if he approaches writing music for AIC differently from the way he goes about composing for his solo LPs. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, there really isn't a difference. I've developed a style and a way that I write and that I sound, and that is pretty intact in either venue. I'm always kind of collecting ideas, and before I ever get together with ALICE to record stuff, I just feel better knowing that I'm walking into the room with the guys with a whole group of really good songs — complete songs or really worked up, almost-together songs — to be able to throw at the guys and see what they dig. The process for me is the same. The only difference is the players that I'm playing and recording with. In the case of ALICE, those guys I can always count, they're gonna take any idea that I have and they're gonna make it that much better; they're gonna inject themselves into it and elevate it. And when you're working outside of the band — I've been fortunate enough on 'Boggy Depot', 'Degradation Trip' and this record to play with some amazing musicians who are heroes of mine and also friends of mine, and you can count on that as well — they're gonna inject themselves into it and elevate the piece of music further than you could on your own. So, it's really just who you're playing with. If ALICE had recorded any of these songs, it would be an ALICE IN CHAINS song, but I recorded it with other folks, and so it's under my banner. Luckily, we [ALICE IN CHAINS] haven't run out of ideas and we are a creative bunch of guys and we can always rely on the fact that we're gonna make records."
antiMUSIC

Jerry Cantrell Takes Fans Behind The Scenes of 'Brighten' Video

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the making of a video for the title track to his forthcoming album, "Brighten." "It's pure rock and roll," says Cantrell about the tune. "Vince Jones, on keys, added a really great track and brought it to a new level. I can picture myself playing it on a stage for people, and it feels good. It's a big rock song."
Dave Grohl Lends His Stage Throne to Metal Bassist Shot in Leg

Greyhawk bassist Darin Wall, who was shot in the leg when confronting an attacker outside of a music venue earlier this month, recently received what's perhaps the most exciting furniture loan of all time — Foo Fighters bandleader Dave Grohl sent him his stylized throne to use onstage. It's the very same one Grohl employed himself after breaking his leg in 2015.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Brandi Carlile Wants to Continue Singing for Soundgarden

Since Chris Cornell's untimely death in 2017, Soundgarden haven't publicly discussed any plans to continue forward without him. But vocalist Brandi Carlile, who's tackled some songs with the band, wants to continue singing for them and insisted she would make the time to do a tour. “I am such a...
InsideHook

Brandi Carlile Is Up to Tour With the Surviving Members of Soundgarden

In August, Brandi Carlile played a headlining set at The Gorge Amphitheatre, around 150 miles east of Seattle. For Carlile, this was a big moment — she grew up in Washington State, and the show had the sense of a homecoming. The event also found her joned by a number of guests, including the three surviving members of Soundgarden.
mxdwn.com

Josh Klinghoffer Added As Pearl Jam’s Touring Guitarist

Legendary American rock band Pearl Jam returned to the stage on Saturday night for their first concert in three years and a familiar face joined them. Playing at Asbury Park, NJ’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival, the band unveiled a new lineup that includes former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. The multi-talented musician played guitar, percussion and provided backing vocals for the band’s entire 20-song set.
Stereogum

Watch Brandi Carlile Sing A Rousing Version Of “Better Man” With Pearl Jam At Ohana Fest

This past weekend, Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival went down in Dana Point, California. Vedder was very busy all weekend. He’d been booked to headline two of the three nights — one solo and one with Pearl Jam. But Vedder actually headlined all three. Saturday-night headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel their performance because of the death of their mother. Vedder filled in, playing a set of covers with an ad hoc all-star band. Vedder must’ve been exhausted by Sunday night, but he got some help.
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
