Montgomery, AL

New, expanded Legacy Museum opening Friday, EJI announces

By Valorie Lawson
wbrc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new and expanded Legacy Museum is opening this week in downtown Montgomery, the Equal Justice Initiative announced. The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration will open Friday. Free admission will be offered through Sunday. After opening weekend, EJI says access to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum can be purchased in a single ticket costing $5.

