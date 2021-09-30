CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable Health Insurance for Hispanic’s

By Rosi Rosell
calleochonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow-cost affordable health insurance and health care for underserved Hispanics in the US made possible through Hola Doctor. According to the most recent census, nearly one in five Hispanic Americans over the age of 65 has no health insurance. HolaDoctor, a Miami-based company since 1999, is dedicated to this important matter. They have been providing clients over the years with a tailored program, and affordable health insurance products! Keep reading and check out what they have to offer!

