Labor Issues

Everything You Need to Know About Hollywood's IATSE Strike Vote

By Gene Maddaus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the entertainment industry worldwide, the studios are churning out content at a breakneck pace. Workers are in high demand, and it has been hard for some shows to find enough grips and set decorators to keep up. It’s somewhat strange, then, to think...

CBS LA

Hundreds Flock To Hollywood to Show Support For IATSE Members

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Hundreds of people showed up to union parking lots in Hollywood on Saturday to show support for members of The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). Members of IATSE are voting this weekend on whether or not to authorize a strike.  IATSE is mired in a battle with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over wages, safety and healthy work environments. The union is expected to share the results from the vote on Monday. IATSE represents Hollywood TV and film workers like editors, camera operators, set designers, grips, electricians, make-up artists and graphic artists across the U.S. and Canada. The IATSE has a membership of over 60,000, with about 47,000 estimated to be based in Los Angeles. The vote for strike authorization needs 75% approval from IATSE members in order to pass, according to the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
No Film School

IATSE Votes to Strike: What's Next?

The vote for a strike is in—will Hollywood answer?. In breaking news, IATSE has voted to strike. This is both the result we expected and one we wish never had to happen. Hours on set have gotten brutal and dangerous. If Hollywood will not adjust, this seemed like the inevitable outcome.
TV SHOWS
CBS LA

IATSE Members Overwhelmingly Approve Strike, Moves Hollywood One Step Closer To Historic Shutdown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, made up of tens of thousands of workers in the Hollywood entertainment industry, gave overwhelming approval Monday to authorize a strike, a move which could potentially shut down industry. According to a news release from the IATSE, about 98% of members voted in favor of authorizing a strike. The vote turnout was over 90%. “The members have spoken loud and clear,” IATSE International President Matthew Loeb said in a statement. “This vote is about the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those who work in the...
LABOR ISSUES
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES
