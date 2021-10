This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Brockville Braves opened their CCHL 2021-2022 season with a 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Jr. Senators at the Memorial Centre on Friday night. It was the local Jr. A team’s first home-opener in just over two years; last season was limited to developmental scrimmages and no playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOCKEY ・ 11 DAYS AGO