UN recognizes work of 2 million seafarers in ‘extraordinarily challenging times’

The fourth industrial revolution characterized by rapid digital innovation, characterized by exponential growth has transformed all sectors of society including how we live, work and relate to one another. Technological advances offer great hope for accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Yet, one-half of the global population is off-line, with the starkest differences reflected between most and least developed countries (87% and 19% respectively).Recent reports by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) indicate that women and older persons experience digital inequity to a greater extent than other groups in society; they either lack access to technologies or are often not benefitting fully from the opportunities provided by technological progress. The 2021 UNIDOP will provide a platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue and serve as a call to action. The #UNIDOP2021 will adopt a person centered, human rights approach to ensure digital equity including adequate policies, access, digital literacy and safety for individuals of all ages. Objectives of #UNIDOP2021: • To address digital availability, connectivity, design, affordability, capacity building, infrastructure, and innovation in the areas of public and private interests. • To bring awareness of the importance of digital inclusion of older persons, while tackling stereotypes, prejudice and discrimination associated with digitalization taking into account sociocultural norms and the right to autonomy. • To highlight policies to leverage digital technologies for full achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs). • To explore the role of policies and legal frameworks to ensure privacy and safety of older persons in the digital world. • To promote an intersectional person-centered human rights approach for a society for all ages taking into account existing/non-existing legal instruments in the field of digitalization. UN International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP) 2021 is being presented by UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and the NGO Committees on Ageing in New York. Partnering events are being hosted by NGO Committees on Ageing in Geneva and Vienna.
