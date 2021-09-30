CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN recognizes work of 2 million seafarers in ‘extraordinarily challenging times’

By ILO Photo/Marcel Crozet
UN News Centre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his message for the day, the UN Secretary-General said the goal is to “pay tribute to the professionalism and resilience of seafarers.”. António Guterres said the day also recognizes “their indispensable role securing vital global supply chains and transporting over 80 per cent of world trade in extraordinarily challenging times.”

António Guterres
