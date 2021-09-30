CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Fatu vs. Matt Cross World title match set for MLW Fusion: Alpha

Cover picture for the articleMLW has revealed two matches for next Wednesday's edition of Fusion: Alpha, including one for the World title. Before his historic title vs. title clash with National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone on next Thursday's Fightland Vice TV special, MLW Champion Jacob Fatu will defend against Matt Cross. The match will serve as Cross' MLW singles debut while also being Fatu's eleventh championship defense.

