Patrick Bradley: Completely Yours

wclk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeyboardist Patrick Bradley follows up his successful title track Exhale from his new full length album. Exhale is Patrick’s fifth album and Completely Yours is an infectious track to kick off the fall season. As the leaves turn to give us their Autumn beauty and there becomes a slight crispiness in the air; this song will make you feel comfortable no matter where you are. In three short weeks this song has cracked the Billboard Smooth Jazz Top 30 chart. You’ll feel completely compelled to turn up the radio when you hear Completely Yours on Midday Jazz with Rivablue on Atlanta’s Jazz Station 91.9 WCLK.

www.wclk.com

