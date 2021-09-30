CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, OH

Student Athletes of the Week: Julia Davenport & Reid Beddow Featured

By Tony Mazur
wakr.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor our Student Athlete of the Week program, we head southwest of our studios and meet two Norton Panthers. Julia Davenport is a senior and a member of the Panthers' golf team. She was named to the first team all-MAC, and she finished second in Player of the Year standings. In the classroom, she has a 4.09 GPA. Reid Beddow is also a senior, and he has been a key member of the Norton football team. Against Streetsboro last week, Reid recorded three sacks and ran for over 70 yards in a decisive victory. Reid has a 3.87 GPA. The Student Athlete of the Week segment is powered by NECA-IBEW and Akron Children’s Hospital.

