Labor Issues

Amazon settles labor violations case with two fired employees

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon settled a labor dispute with a pair of outspoken ex-employees it canned from its headquarters last year for publicly criticizing the e-tailing giant’s working conditions and climate policies. The National Labor Relations Board was set this week to hear the case brought by the two employees — which the...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is settling with two former tech workers who accused the retail giant of illegally firing them last year for speaking out against the company. The former employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, publicly criticized the company and pushed Amazon to better protect warehouse workers from COVID-19. They also wanted Amazon to do more to reduce its impact on climate change.
