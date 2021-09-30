CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresche Buys Abacus To Integrate From IBM i To Cloud To Code

By Timothy Prickett Morgan
IT Jungle
 5 days ago

BREAKING NEWS – Today, Fresche Solutions, arguably the largest provider of application development and modernization tools for the IBM i platform and its predecessors, has acquired Abacus Solutions, a long-time provider of cloud and managed services for the same market, giving a new meaning to the word integration in the IBM i brand. Now, with the combination of Fresche and Abacus, we can add an adverb to the intransitive form of the verb: vertically integrated.

