The Apple Watch Series 3 was a turning point for the Apple Watch line back when it debuted in 2017. The third version of the Apple Watch was the first to include a cellular option that did not require an iPhone to be nearby to work. This let it work for Dick Tracy style phone calls and CNET's Scott Stein touted in his review that when combined with Apple Music the watch began to feel like an iPod Shuffle on his wrist. Now in 2021, you can still buy the Apple Watch Series 3 for $199 (£199, AU$299) and it's still actively getting updates from Apple to support WatchOS 8.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO