The notion that only children play with toy cars has long ago been dispelled; everyone knows that one guy who has at least ten versions of his real-life car in die-cast form, and nine times out of ten, these cars are branded with the Hot Wheels logo. The popular Hot Wheels Legends Tour, presented by Mobil 1, gives fans the opportunity to turn their hot rods into an actual Hot Wheels model, and After last month's impressive Motor City winner, expectations were set high for the Houston leg of the tour. The winner was announced this past weekend, and what a car it is. Michael Tran of Houston, Texas entered his highly modified 2007 Chevrolet Corvette named 'Soo Sik C6" and took the top spot, making him one step closer to being the next Garage of Legends inductee.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO