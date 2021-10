The key to paying off the loan is to budget and follow your budget. By having a set monthly payment, you can better afford the cost of your installment loan. Installment loans are easier to obtain than other types of loans because they give you time to pay them back over months or years. Also, unlike payday loans, installment loans do not require that you repay them in one lump sum. Therefore, when picking out your loan amount, make sure it's an amount that won't put too much stress on you financially at one time.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 12 DAYS AGO