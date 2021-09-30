CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatever It Is You Got It

“Cherry Blossom” is a rather pure expression of gratitude, with Zilo singing to someone whose love and support has changed her life for the better. The lyrics are direct and effusive in their praise, but the music and vocal performance are fairly low key. This sort of sentiment is very often paired with jubilant music, and there’s a logic in getting matchy-matchy with a euphoric tone. Zilo and producer Austin Marc dial it down and keep the emotional emphasis on warmth and intimacy, making the song feel like something sweet, gentle, and private. This has a nice effect of making Zilo’s more over-the-moon statements feel grounded and sincere, and not just some hyperbole.

Run Away From The Echoes

I wish I could send this song back to around 1992 or so because I’d love to know what UK-oriented indie fans would make of this song that’s essentially merging girly chart pop, Madchester keyboard style, and shoegaze guitar. Would this seem like a bizarre and impossible future, or an artistic inevitability? I tend to think it’s the latter, that there’s no logical reason for these vibes to not click together and the way influence and flattened histories go it’s just natural that Hatchie and her collaborators would arrive at this simply by going with what they think sounds cool and fun.
