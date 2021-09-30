CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Law & Order: SVU' is bringing back a fan-favorite character for 500th episode

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Law & Order: SVU” is coming up on its 500th episode. To honor the occasion, the show is bringing back fan favorite character, Detective Nick Amaro, played by Danny Pino. The popular crime series made the announcement on Instagram, telling fans that Detective Amaro “will return to SVU for the show’s historic 500th episode.” The character hasn’t been seen since 2015, at the end of the 16th season, per PopCulture.com.

