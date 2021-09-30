'Swiss Family Robinson' and 'Old Yeller' Star Tommy Kirk Passed Away at 79 Years Old
From an early age, actor Tommy Kirk knew that being an actor was exactly what he wanted to do. Discovered in a Pasadena, Calif., playhouse at just 13 years old in 1954, he saw his career quickly take off after that. Through starring roles in the 1950s and '60s such as in Old Yeller, Swiss Family Robinson, The Mickey Mouse Club, and Shaggy Dog, Tommy became a staple of the mid 20th century Disney universe and beyond.www.distractify.com
