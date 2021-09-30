CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

'Swiss Family Robinson' and 'Old Yeller' Star Tommy Kirk Passed Away at 79 Years Old

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From an early age, actor Tommy Kirk knew that being an actor was exactly what he wanted to do. Discovered in a Pasadena, Calif., playhouse at just 13 years old in 1954, he saw his career quickly take off after that. Through starring roles in the 1950s and '60s such as in Old Yeller, Swiss Family Robinson, The Mickey Mouse Club, and Shaggy Dog, Tommy became a staple of the mid 20th century Disney universe and beyond.

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ star, found dead at his Las Vegas home

Disney child star Tommy Kirk was found dead in his home, according to reports. He was 79. The actor was known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller.”. A neighbor found his body Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected at the time of discovery.
Tommy Kirk, Star Of ‘Old Yeller’ And Louisvillian Dies At Age 79

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, though raised in Downey California, “Old Yeller” star and child actor, Tommy Kirk died Sept. 28 at age 79. In 1954, Kirk made his stage debut in a production of Eugene O’Neill’s “Ah, Wilderness!” Shortly after he began to work in television and in 1956 landed a role as Joe Hardy in the Disney production of “The Hardy Boys.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Disney Legend Tommy Kirk Passes Away at Age 79

Disney Legend Tommy Kirk passed away September 28th at the age of 79. The actor known mostly for his career with Disney became a Disney Legend in 2006 for his accolades at the company. He starred in films such as Disney’s 1957 classic Old Yeller, as well as 1959’s The Shaggy Dog and 1960’s Swiss Family Robinson.
