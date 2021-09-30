CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant magnetoelastic effect in soft systems for bioelectronics

By Yihao Zhou
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe magnetoelastic effect—the variation of the magnetic properties of a material under mechanical stress—is usually observed in rigid alloys, whose mechanical modulus is significantly different from that of human tissues, thus limiting their use in bioelectronics applications. Here, we observed a giant magnetoelastic effect in a soft system based on micromagnets dispersed in a silicone matrix, reaching a magnetomechanical coupling factor indicating up to four times more enhancement than in rigid counterparts. The results are interpreted using a wavy chain model, showing how mechanical stress changes the micromagnets’ spacing and dipole alignment, thus altering the magnetic field generated by the composite. Combined with liquid-metal coils patterned on polydimethylsiloxane working as a magnetic induction layer, the soft magnetoelastic composite is used for stretchable and water-resistant magnetoelastic generators adhering conformably to human skin. Such devices can be used as wearable or implantable power generators and biomedical sensors, opening alternative avenues for human-body-centred applications.

automationworld.com

Soft Robotics Moves into AI

Technologies from Soft Robotics are on display across the show floor on robotic systems at BCA (Booth SU-7155/7156), Fanuc (Booth C-1441), Harpak-Ulma (Booth SL-6101), Quest (Booth C-2825) and SMC (Booth C-5233). A specialist in end effectors, or grippers, Soft Robotics integrates its gripping technologies with 3D vision and artificial intelligence...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Bioengineers develop new class of human-powered bioelectronics

A team of bioengineers at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering has invented a novel soft and flexible self-powered bioelectronic device. The technology converts human body motions—from bending an elbow to subtle movements such as a pulse on one's wrist—into electricity that could be used to power wearable and implantable diagnostic sensors.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Giant room temperature electrocaloric effect in a layered hybrid perovskite ferroelectric: [(CH)CHCHNH]PbCl

Electrocaloric effect driven by electric fields displays great potential in realizing highly efficient solid-state refrigeration. Nevertheless, most known electrocaloric materials exhibit relatively poor cooling performance near room temperature, which hinders their further applications. The emerging family of hybrid perovskite ferroelectrics, which exhibits superior structural diversity, large heat exchange and broad property tenability, offers an ideal platform. Herein, we report an exceptionally large electrocaloric effect near room temperature in a designed hybrid perovskite ferroelectric [(CH3)2CHCH2NH3]2PbCl4, which exhibits a sharp first-order phase transition at 302 K, superior spontaneous polarization (>4.8 μC/cm2) and relatively small coercive field (<15 kV/cm). Strikingly, a large isothermal entropy change ΔS of 25.64 J/kg/K and adiabatic temperature change ΔT of 11.06 K under a small electric field ΔE of 29.7 kV/cm at room temperature are achieved, with giant electrocaloric strengths of isothermal ΔS/ΔE of 0.86 J·cm/kg/K/kV and adiabatic ΔT/ΔE of 370 mK·cm/kV, which is larger than those of traditional ferroelectrics. This work presents a general approach to the design of hybrid perovskite ferroelectrics, as well as provides a family of candidate materials with potentially prominent electrocaloric performance for room temperature solid-state refrigeration.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effects of hypoxia and nanocarrier size on pH-responsive nano-delivery system to solid tumors

One of the special features of solid tumors is the acidity of the tumor microenvironment, which is mainly due to the presence of hypoxic regions. Therefore, pH-responsive drug delivery systems have recently been highly welcomed. In the present study, a comprehensive mathematical model is presented based on extravascular drug release paradigm. Accordingly, drug delivery system using pH-responsive nanocarriers is taken into account to examine the impacts of hypoxic regions as well as the size of nanocarriers for cancerous cell-death. The extent of hypoxic regions is controlled by vascular density. This means that regions with very low vascular density represent regions of hypoxia. Using this mathematical model, it is possible to simulate the extracellular and intracellular concentrations of drug by considering the association/disassociation of the free drug to the cell-surface receptors and cellular uptake. Results show that nanocarriers with smaller sizes are more effective due to higher accumulation in the tumor tissue interstitium. The small size of the nanocarriers also allows them to penetrate deeper, so they can expose a larger portion of the tumor to the drug. Additionally, the presence of hypoxic regions in tumor reduces the fraction of killed cancer cells due to reduced penetration depth. The proposed model can be considered for optimizing and developing pH-sensitive delivery systems to reduce both cost and time of the process.
CANCER
Deng
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Self-powered bioelectronic device could power wearable sensors

A team of bioengineers at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering has invented a novel soft and flexible self-powered bioelectronic device. The technology converts human body motions — from bending an elbow to subtle movements such as a pulse on one’s wrist — into electricity that could be used to power wearable and implantable diagnostic sensors.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
CANCER
Nature.com

Optimization studies of stir casting parameters and mechanical properties of TiO reinforced Al 7075 composite using response surface methodology

Stir casting is a common metallurgical route in the casting of aluminum composites. Series of work done in this aspect considered the development of the composites with fixed stir casting parameters without applying an optimization approach. These parameters affect the microstructure and performance of the composites. The study is focused on the optimization of the stir casting parameters in the production of Al 7075 reinforced with TiO2 microparticles for performance improvement. Three stir casting parameters of stirring temperature, speed, and time were varied and optimized using the central composite design technique of the response surface method. Properties evaluated were ultimate tensile strength, hardness, impact strength, elastic modulus, and compressive strength. ANOVA results showed that the three stir casting parameters had a significant impact on the property responses. Five quadratic models were established for the properties linking them to the factors. The models were confirmed to be statistically significant at a confidence level of 95% and variations were observed to be < 5%. The interaction profile of the parameters as per response surface was analyzed. Contour plots associated with each interaction gave different ranges of stirring parameters in which each property can be maximized. Simultaneous optimization of the properties using Minitab 19 software showcased 779.3 °C, 574.2 rpm, and 22.5 min as the optimal stir casting parameters for temperature, speed and time respectively.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A sub-150-nanometre-thick and ultraconformable solution-processed all-organic transistor

Recent advancements in the field of electronics have paved the way to the development of new applications, such as tattoo electronics, where the employment of ultraconformable devices is required, typically achievable with a significant reduction in their total thickness. Organic materials can be considered enablers, owing to the possibility of depositing films with thicknesses at the nanometric scale, even from solution. However, available processes do not allow obtaining devices with thicknesses below hundreds of nanometres, thus setting a limit. Here, we show an all-organic field effect transistor that is less than 150 nm thick and that is fabricated through a fully solution-based approach. Such unprecedented thickness permits the device to conformally adhere onto nonplanar surfaces, such as human skin, and to be bent to a radius lower than 1 μm, thereby overcoming another limitation for field-effect transistors and representing a fundamental advancement in the field of ultrathin and tattoo electronics.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

One-pot three-component tandem annulation of 4-hydroxycoumarine with aldehyde and aromatic amines using graphene oxide as an efficient catalyst

A convenient and efficient solvent-free, facile, one-pot three-component graphene oxide catalysed approach has been described for the synthesis of chromeno-[4,3-b]quinolin-6-one derivatives from 4-hydroxycoumarin with aldehydes and aromatic amines. Graphene oxide (GO) has proved to be a new class of heterogeneous carbocatalyst which could be easily recovered and reused up to 5th run without significant loss of its catalytic activity. A broad scope of substrate applicability is offered and a plausible mechanism is also suggested for this developed protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Targeted therapy for drug-tolerant persister cells after imatinib treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumours

Despite the effectiveness of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI), gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST) develop after the withdrawal of TKI. Based on previous studies, a subpopulation of drug-tolerant cells called “persister cells” may be responsible for the recurrence and have thus, gained attention as a novel target in cancer therapy. Methods. The...
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of changes in Breslow thickness between the initial punch biopsy results and final pathology reports in acral lentiginous melanoma patients

Acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) is the most common subtype of cutaneous melanoma among Asians; punch biopsy is widely performed for its diagnosis. However, the pathologic parameters evaluated via punch biopsy may not be sufficient for predicting disease prognosis compared to the parameters evaluated via excisional biopsy. We investigated whether changes in Breslow thickness (BT) between initial punch biopsy results and final pathology reports can affect the prognosis of ALM. Pathologic parameters were recorded from specimens acquired through the initial punch biopsy and wide excision. Patients were classified into two groups based on a change in Breslow depth: the BT increased or decreased on comparing the samples from the initial punch biopsy and final wide excision. We compared clinical characteristics, and a Cox regression model was used to identify independent prognostic factors influencing melanoma-specific death (MSD). Changes in BT did not affect MSD (hazard ratio [HR]: 0.55, P = 0.447). In multivariate analysis, a higher BT (> 2 mm) (HR: 9.93, P = 0.046) and nodal metastasis (HR: 5.66, P = 0.041) were significantly associated with an increased MSD risk. The use of punch biopsy did not affect MSD despite the inaccuracy of BT measurement as long as ALM was accurately diagnosed.
CANCER
Nature.com

DUBStepR is a scalable correlation-based feature selection method for accurately clustering single-cell data

Feature selection (marker gene selection) is widely believed to improve clustering accuracy, and is thus a key component of single cell clustering pipelines. Existing feature selection methods perform inconsistently across datasets, occasionally even resulting in poorer clustering accuracy than without feature selection. Moreover, existing methods ignore information contained in gene-gene correlations. Here, we introduce DUBStepR (Determining the Underlying Basis using Stepwise Regression), a feature selection algorithm that leverages gene-gene correlations with a novel measure of inhomogeneity in feature space, termed the Density Index (DI). Despite selecting a relatively small number of genes, DUBStepR substantially outperformed existing single-cell feature selection methods across diverse clustering benchmarks. Additionally, DUBStepR was the only method to robustly deconvolve T and NK heterogeneity by identifying disease-associated common and rare cell types and subtypes in PBMCs from rheumatoid arthritis patients. DUBStepR is scalable to over a million cells, and can be straightforwardly applied to other data types such as single-cell ATAC-seq. We propose DUBStepR as a general-purpose feature selection solution for accurately clustering single-cell data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rational engineering of a functional CpG-free ITR for AAV gene therapy

Inverted terminal repeats (ITRs) are the only wild-type components retained in the genome of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors. To determine whether ITR modification is a viable approach for AAV vector engineering, we rationally deleted all CpG motifs in the ITR and examined whether CpG elimination compromises AAV-vector production and transduction. Modified ITRs were stable in the plasmid and maintained the CpG-free nature in purified vectors. Replacing the wild-type ITR with the CpG-free ITR did not affect vector genome encapsidation. However, the vector yield was decreased by approximately 3-fold due to reduced vector genome replication. To study the biological potency, we made micro-dystrophin (μDys) AAV vectors carrying either the wild-type ITR or the CpG-free ITR. We delivered the CpG-free μDys vector to one side of the tibialis anterior muscle of dystrophin-null mdx mice and the wild-type μDys vector to the contralateral side. Evaluation at four months after injection showed no difference in the vector genome copy number, microdystrophin expression, and muscle histology and force. Our results suggest that the complete elimination of the CpG motif in the ITR does not affect the biological activity of the AAV vector. CpG-free ITRs could be useful in engineering therapeutic AAV vectors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pachychoroid disease and its association with retinal vein occlusion: a case–control study

The development of a retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is multifactorial. This study investigates pachychoroid as a risk factor for RVO or as an entity sharing common pathophysiology with RVO. A database screening at the University Eye Hospital, Ludwig-Maximilian University Munich, Germany was performed for patients diagnosed with central or branch RVO (CRVO/BRVO). In every patient a complete ophthalmologic examination was performed, including posterior segment enhanced depth spectral domain optical coherence tomography (EDI-SD-OCT). The SD-OCT scans of respective partner eyes without history of RVO were compared to an age- and refraction-matched, randomly recruited normal control group. In total, 312 eyes of 312 patients were included in this study, with 162 eyes in the RVO and 150 eyes in the control group. A significantly higher subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT) was found in the RVO (310.3 ± 72.5 (94 to 583) µm) as compared to the control group (237.0 ± 99.0 (62 to 498); p < 0.00001). Moreover, the RVO group showed a significantly higher prevalence of a symptomatic pachychoroid (22 vs. 9 eyes; odds ratio: 2.46; 95 CI: 1.10 to 5.53; p = 0.029). Since pachychoroid disease represents a bilateral entity, it might be a risk factor for RVO, or share risk factors with RVO.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Comparison of mitral regurgitation severity assessments based on magnetic resonance imaging and echocardiography in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Mitral regurgitation (MR), which is one of the factors responsible for heart failure symptoms and the development of atrial fibrillation, is an important feature of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), and its presence affects which treatment options are chosen. Although cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is considered the reference standard for assessing the regurgitant volume (RV) and fraction (RF), echocardiography is the most common method for assessing MR severity. Accordingly, the aim of this study was to compare the results of echocardiography and cardiac MRI for assessing MR severity in a cohort of patients with HCM. MR severity was assessed in 53 patients using cardiac MRI by determining the mitral RV (MRV) and mitral RF (MRF). The results were graded according to thresholds recommended in current guidelines. MR severity assessed by echocardiography was graded by integrating indices of severity. Greater than mild MR, as assessed using echocardiography, was present in 22 patients (41.5%) with HCM and in none of the control patients (p = 0.001). In all, 31 patients (58.5%) had no more than mild MR. When MR severity was assessed using different methods, either moderate (kappa = 0.44, 95% confidence interval = 0.21–0.67), poor or no agreement was found between MRI-derived and echocardiography-derived grades. HCM patients with echocardiography-derived moderate and severe MR had similar median MRVs and MRFs (p = 0.59 and p = 0.11, respectively). In HCM patients, cardiac MRI and echocardiography were at most in modest agreement in assessing MR severity. Importantly, echocardiography-derived moderate and severe MR were not distinguishable by either MRV or MRF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Optimization of an appointment scheduling problem for healthcare systems based on the quality of fairness service using whale optimization algorithm and NSGA-II

Effective appointment scheduling (EAS) is essential for the quality and patient satisfaction in hospital management. Healthcare schedulers typically refer patients to a suitable period of service before the admission call closes. The appointment date can no longer be adjusted. This research presents the whale optimization algorithm (WOA) based on the Pareto archive and NSGA-II algorithm to solve the appointment scheduling model by considering the simulation approach. Based on these two algorithms, this paper has addressed the multi-criteria method in appointment scheduling. This paper computes WOA and NSGA with various hypotheses to meet the analysis and different factors related to patients in the hospital. In the last part of the model, this paper has analyzed NSGA and WOA with three cases. Fairness policy first come first serve (FCFS) considers the most priority factor to obtain from figure to strategies optimized solution for best satisfaction results. In the proposed NSGA, the FCFS approach and the WOA approach are contrasted. Numerical results indicate that both the FCFS and WOA approaches outperform the strategy optimized by the proposed algorithm.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
WILDLIFE

