Giant magnetoelastic effect in soft systems for bioelectronics

One of the special features of solid tumors is the acidity of the tumor microenvironment, which is mainly due to the presence of hypoxic regions. Therefore, pH-responsive drug delivery systems have recently been highly welcomed. In the present study, a comprehensive mathematical model is presented based on extravascular drug release paradigm. Accordingly, drug delivery system using pH-responsive nanocarriers is taken into account to examine the impacts of hypoxic regions as well as the size of nanocarriers for cancerous cell-death. The extent of hypoxic regions is controlled by vascular density. This means that regions with very low vascular density represent regions of hypoxia. Using this mathematical model, it is possible to simulate the extracellular and intracellular concentrations of drug by considering the association/disassociation of the free drug to the cell-surface receptors and cellular uptake. Results show that nanocarriers with smaller sizes are more effective due to higher accumulation in the tumor tissue interstitium. The small size of the nanocarriers also allows them to penetrate deeper, so they can expose a larger portion of the tumor to the drug. Additionally, the presence of hypoxic regions in tumor reduces the fraction of killed cancer cells due to reduced penetration depth. The proposed model can be considered for optimizing and developing pH-sensitive delivery systems to reduce both cost and time of the process.

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO