CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Former Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Has Been Divorced for Some Time Now

Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since the insurrection that saw Trump supporters storm the US Capitol at the beginning of 2021, a slew of new details have been revealed about the case and the people who made up the crowd. Klete Keller, a former Olympic swimmer, was one of the notable faces involved in the insurrection, and he recently pleaded guilty because of his involvement. Now, many want to learn more about his personal life.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller charged with felony for role in January 6 Capitol attack

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty to a felony charge stemming from his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The 39-year-old swimmer agreed to obstructing an official proceeding -- one of seven criminal charges he incurred in February, but prosecutors dropped the other six -- and can resultantly face up to 27 months in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

White Journalists Suspended after Wearing Afro Wigs Live on TV for Throwback Segment

Two White journalists working at a local television station wore afros on-air as a part of a “back to the 70’s segment.”. According to the Washington Post, the news personalities in Little Rock, Arkansas station KATV came up with the idea as a way to demonstrate that the temperatures were dropping to the 70’s after several days of hot temperatures. The two decided to wear afro wigs on-air.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Klete Keller
wmleader.com

Olympian Klete Keller Pleads Guilty in Capitol Hill Riot Case

Keller was a member of the USA swim team for three of the Olympic games from 2000 to 2008, during which he won five medals. He earned two gold medals when he participated in the 800 meter free relay with teammates Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and Peter Vanderkaay at the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics. The 2004 relay has since been named the Race of the Century.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Congress
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy