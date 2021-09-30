CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CT

Zion Lutheran Church Orange Welcomes Pastor Joshua Schiff

By Editorial
 4 days ago

On June 12, Zion Lutheran Church (780 Grassy Hill Road, Orange) welcomed newly ordained Pastor Joshua Schiff and his family. Pastor Schiff grew up in Southern Illinois. After returning from Operation Iraqi-Freedom in 2008, he married his best friend and worked for over six years in the State Correctional System. During his time working in Corrections, he completed his undergraduate education and his first graduate degree. He then left Corrections to pursue his dream of becoming a Lutheran pastor. During the summer of 2020, Joshua completed his vicarage at Faith Lutheran Church in Green Bay, WI. He holds a Master of Education degree from the University of Illinois and a Master of Divinity degree from Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, IN. In the Fall of 2021, he will begin coursework toward his Master of Sacred Theology at Yale Divinity School.

