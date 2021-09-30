CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinyl Watch, September 2021: Buena Vista Social Club, Vince Guaraldi & More

Cover picture for the articleVinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

Stina Hellberg Agback/Jonas Isaksson Quartet

Stina Hellberg Agback, a cutting-edge improvising harpist from Sweden, together with her long-time partner in music Jonas Isaksson, guitar, present their second quartet album “Great Plains”. Hellberg Agback collaborates with stars on the Swedish jazz scene such as Mattias Risberg, Mariam Wallentin and Eva Lindal; Isaksson plays with Palle Danielsson, Krister Andersson and Jojo Djeridi. Together they create a lyrical soundscape with room for play.
The influence of the Buena Vista Social Club is still going strong

Few moments in music have had such an impact as the release of “The Buena Vista Social Club,” 25 years ago this year. This ensemble of Cuban musicians, all in the latter stages of life, made Ibrahim Ferrer, Compay Segundo, Omara Portuondo and others, international stars. We hear from Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca and record producer Ry Cooder.
Record Time: New & Notable Vinyl Releases (September 2021)

Record Time is Paste’s monthly column that takes a glimpse into the wide array of new vinyl releases currently flooding record stores around the world. Rather than run down every fresh bit of wax in the marketplace, we’ll home in on special editions, reissues and unusual titles that come across our desk with an interest in discussing both the music and how it is pressed and presented. This month includes a collection of albums by an underappreciated ’70s folk singer, a re-release of a Cuban jazz classic and some of the loveliest ambient music you’ll ever hope to hear.
Revisiting Buena Vista Social Club’s Magical Time 25 Years Ago in Havana

In 1997, when many of us were introduced to the graying members of the Buena Vista Social Club through their first album and a Wim Wenders’ documentary, we thought we’d like to be them when we grew up. As full of grace as Omara Portuondo, effortlessly elegant as Ibrahim Ferrer, or as entertaining and prodigiously talented as Ruben Gonzalez.
Song of the Day: Boni de Souza, “Eau de Vie”

Singapore-based pianist/composer/arranger Boni de Souza has released a new and remastered 21st-anniversary edition of his Eau de Vie album on all digital platforms. Its release also marks the first anniversary of his Cool Music label, established in August 2020. Originally released in 2000, Eau de Vie marked de Souza’s acclaimed full-length debut as a bandleader and featured a mix of original compositions and inventive arrangements of classics by John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk, among other greats.
Song of the Day: Norah Jones, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)”

Norah Jones will release I Dream of Christmas, her first-ever holiday album, on October 15 via Blue Note Records. This is a comforting collection of timeless seasonal favorites and originals, one of which is the opening track, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones),” where she expresses a deep desire for companionship over chiming piano chords. “When I was trying to figure out which direction to take, the original songs started popping in my head,” Jones explains via a press release. “They were al about trying to find the joys of Christmas, catching that spark, that feeling of love and inclusion that I was longing for during the rest of the year. Then there are all the classics that have that special nostalgia that can hit you no matter who or where you are in your life.” Pre-order I Dream of Christmas here.
Vince Guaraldi Trio

In his time, San Francisco-born pianist Vince Guaraldi, along with an elite circle of esteemed contemporaries, helped to further, and then ensure, the legacy of post-war Bay Area jazz. More.
Thief In The Night (Jazzapple Records)

Jimmy became interested in music as a teenager, joining a local rock band. During this time he also became interested in composing. After heading up the fusion band GRoK, in San Francisco, he decided to go out on his own. First, with EmptyHand and later with Under the Moon. This...
In Relation To (Self-Released)

Big Space is an instrumental jazz-rock trio. Formed in 2013, the band jazz approach to original instrumental compositions that touch on genres like post-rock, math rock, and progressive rock. ​. Free improvisation is a key part of Big Space’s sound, and the trio is all about taking chances and catching...
Buena Vista Social Club Celebrates 25th Anniversary

When World Circuit Records released Buena Vista Social Club’s eponymous album in 1997, there were no grand expectations. It seemed unlikely that a collection of Cuban hits from the 1940s, played by a jazz band consisting of youngsters accompanying an assembly of veteran musicians — many of them older than 60 — would be a hit. Unexpectedly, the record sold more than 12 million copies and won a Best Traditional Latin Album Grammy. It’s still the best selling album of Cuban music ever released in the U.S.
Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen on Releasing Two New Concert Albums and Keeping the Band’s Banner Flying Live

Drink your big black cow and get back in here. Donald Fagen has simultaneously released two new live albums — one under the nearly 50-year-old banner of Steely Dan; one billed as a solo album — that revive some of the most pungently written and exquisitely arranged and played music of the 20th century. “Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!” is the first official live album of material from that band in more than a quarter-century… sans the late Walter Becker, of course, who died in 2017, but performed by Fagen with a crackerjack ensemble that makes it sound as fresh...
Camille Trust to perform at Floridian Social Club

ST. PETERSBURG — Camille Trust will celebrate the release of “NY to FL,” her debut full-length album, with a performance Friday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave. N., St. Petersburg. The concert also will feature special guests Shevonne and DJ Donya. Tickets are $10...
Imaginary Structures (Three Pines Records)

Born in 1990 in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Levi Dover’s musical trajectory began on the electric bass at a young age. As his passion for music deepened, he went on to receive formal musical training, becoming immersed in the tradition of jazz double bass. He has since established himself as a strong supportive voice on the double bass, with an approach that is both grounded and forward-thinking.
The Milkman Cometh (Self-published)

Horse Orchestra is a pan-Nordic ensemble consisting of musicians from Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, founded in 2011. Since their debut album in 2015 (receiving 2 Danish Music Awards with the description “with Horse Orchestra the future of Danish jazz is secured”), Horse Orchestra has attracted attention with its own brand of genre- defying, chaotically festive music in venues around the world, from Scandinavia to China.
Soul singing and songwriting star Andrea Martin dies at age 49

(September 27, 2021) In a year that has given us too many deaths of artists we love, it somehow feels even more painful when someone this young passes. And tonight we’re sad to report the death of singer, songwriter and producer supreme, Andrea Martin, at age 49. Notice was posted on social media by Martin’s longtime writing partner, Ivan Matias. No cause of death was disclosed.
Hayley Mills reflects on meeting Walt Disney, marrying a filmmaker 33 years older than her: ‘I fell in love'

Hayley Mills became one of the biggest child stars of the ‘60s after working with Walt Disney himself – and today she’s reflecting on surviving the family business. On Tuesday, the actress unveiled a new memoir titled "Forever Young." It explores how the daughter of British screen star Sir John Mills came to America and found fame in Hollywood with iconic films like "Pollyanna" and "The Parent Trap."
Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
