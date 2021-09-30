CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

LSR7 Students Receive Air Force JROTC Honors

lsr7.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air Force Junior ROTC units and cadets across the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District earned a national award from the education system of the U.S. Air and Space Forces. Air University presented the AFJROTC Resiliency – COVID-19 Award to JROTC cadets enrolled from March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The award honors units for overcoming the global challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. LSR7 cadets belong to Unit MO-951 from Lee’s Summit High School, Unit MO-952 from Lee’s Summit North High School and Unit MO-20051 from Lee’s Summit West High School.

lsr7.org

