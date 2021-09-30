LSR7 Students Receive Air Force JROTC Honors

The football game at Hillsboro between the Hawks and Festus on Friday has been designated a POW-MIA game by the R-3 School District. Before the game, Air Force Lt. Michael Blassie will be honored. Blassie, a St. Louis University High graduate, was killed in action in South Vietnam in May of 1972 when the plane he was piloting was shot down by enemy fire. His remains were not identified for years and initially he was laid to rest at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO