Loretta Campbell, 98, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Loretta (Donovan) Campbell of Shrewsbury, passed away at her daughter’s home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard Campbell. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:30 am at the Chiampa Funeral Home – 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Her funeral mass will follow at St. Mary’s Church, 640 Main Street in Shrewsbury, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury.